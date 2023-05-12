Bank of America Trims Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Target Price to $60.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.68.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

