BankUnited, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BankUnited in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BKU. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.11.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BKU stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09. BankUnited has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $42.17.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 2.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 46.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Further Reading

