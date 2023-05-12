Barclays Boosts Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $57.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TREX. Benchmark raised their price target on Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. Trex has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $67.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average is $49.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. Trex had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 175.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 36,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

