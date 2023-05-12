Barclays Boosts ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Price Target to $7.00

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
ZimVie Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of ZIMV stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.14. ZimVie has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.
ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). ZimVie had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.15 million. Research analysts forecast that ZimVie will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.
