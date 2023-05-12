Barclays Boosts ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Price Target to $7.00

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ZimVie Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ZIMV stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.14. ZimVie has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). ZimVie had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.15 million. Research analysts forecast that ZimVie will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZimVie

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Sally Crawford acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Vafa Jamali acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 137,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,983.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sally Crawford acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $224,711.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 72,500 shares of company stock worth $410,600. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZimVie Company Profile

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

Further Reading

