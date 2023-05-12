Barclays Cuts Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$27.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $25.96.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking; specialized financing; comprehensive wealth management offerings; and trust services. The firm focuses on providing business banking services for small- and medium-sized companies. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.