Barclays Raises LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target to $51.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $47.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.43. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $70.57.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $263.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.43 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $94,461.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,753,000 after acquiring an additional 478,704 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 705,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after acquiring an additional 184,009 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,351,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 889,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

