Barclays Raises U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target to $18.00

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

U.S. Silica Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $950.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $818,401.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,434,969.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

