Barclays Trims TELUS (NYSE:TU) Target Price to $21.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

TU has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised TELUS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. TELUS has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.44%.

Institutional Trading of TELUS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 60.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 36.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 59.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of TELUS by 156.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 291,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.