Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BGH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. 25,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,467. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

In other Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund news, CEO Michael Freno sold 4,531 shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $62,210.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 89,063 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

