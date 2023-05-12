Barrington Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SP Plus in a report released on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SP Plus’ current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

SP Plus Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SP opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $678.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.17). SP Plus had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.59 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SP. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,479,000 after purchasing an additional 83,069 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in SP Plus by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,474,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,193,000 after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in SP Plus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after acquiring an additional 80,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SP Plus by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,565,000 after acquiring an additional 39,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SP Plus by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,034,000 after acquiring an additional 22,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SP Plus

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 10,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $357,618.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,183.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.