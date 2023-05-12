Beazley (LON:BEZ) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 875 ($11.04) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.61) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.41) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($11.04) to GBX 825 ($10.41) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 921 ($11.62) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 837.38 ($10.57).

Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 586.50 ($7.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,792.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 581.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 629.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 6.45. Beazley has a one year low of GBX 428.20 ($5.40) and a one year high of GBX 695 ($8.77).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) per share. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $12.90. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio is 12,380.95%.

In other Beazley news, insider Sally Lake sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 545 ($6.88), for a total transaction of £20,034.20 ($25,279.75). In related news, insider Clive Bannister acquired 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 636 ($8.03) per share, with a total value of £496,080 ($625,968.45). Also, insider Sally Lake sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 545 ($6.88), for a total transaction of £20,034.20 ($25,279.75). Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

