Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Down 48.8% in April

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the April 15th total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 113.8 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFF remained flat at $138.30 during trading on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $93.05 and a one year high of $138.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.15.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the Consumer and Tesa segments. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

