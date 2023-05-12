Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Down 48.8% in April

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the April 15th total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 113.8 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFF remained flat at $138.30 during trading on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $93.05 and a one year high of $138.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.15.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

