Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Update

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the April 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Benchmark Metals Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCHF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. 10,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,676. Benchmark Metals has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.

Benchmark Metals Company Profile

Benchmark Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of the Contwoyto Gold project, Muskox, Contwoyto, and Hood River projects. The company was founded by John Williamson on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

