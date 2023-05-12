Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Update

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the April 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Benchmark Metals Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCHF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. 10,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,676. Benchmark Metals has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.
Benchmark Metals Company Profile
