Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) PT Raised to $53.00 at KeyCorp

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

BSY stock opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 88.67, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.20. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.45.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $1,504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 476,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,459,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $1,504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 476,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,459,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $290,752.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 568,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,624,394.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,007 shares of company stock worth $5,883,060 in the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Bentley Systems by 250.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

