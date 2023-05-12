Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA) Short Interest Down 96.3% in April

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the April 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Stock Down 0.1 %

BACA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. 82,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,767. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $11.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07.

Get Berenson Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Trading of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search on a target business that operate in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berenson Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.