Beta Finance (BETA) Market Capitalization Reaches $67.13 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. Beta Finance has a market cap of $67.13 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,272,727 tokens. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

