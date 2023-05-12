B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Price Target Raised to $16.00

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BGS. TheStreet upgraded B&G Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.75.

B&G Foods Stock Down 0.9 %

BGS stock opened at $13.66 on Monday. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.39 million, a P/E ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 0.45.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $511.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -172.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at B&G Foods

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $185,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $688,531.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in B&G Foods by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in B&G Foods by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

