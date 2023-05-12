BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Director Sells $4,267,773.16 in Stock

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 1,604,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $4,267,773.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,944,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,771,329.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BigBear.ai Trading Down 5.2 %

BBAI traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.38. 4,878,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,233,862. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 78.49% and a negative return on equity of 4,639.70%. The company had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth $5,390,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth $2,953,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 344.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 45,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

