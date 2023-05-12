Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a growth of 118.5% from the April 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DNB Markets upgraded Billerud AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Billerud AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Billerud AB (publ) Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of BLRDF stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $9.38. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992. Billerud AB has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $15.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93.

Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile

Billerud AB engages in the manufacture and supply of renewable packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Board, Paper, Solutions, and Other. The Board segment manufactures liquid packaging board, cartonboard and liner. The Paper segment offers kraft and sack paper, as well as packaging for food, industrial purposes, medical applications, and carrier bags.

