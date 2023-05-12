BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDAW) Trading 4.1% Higher

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDAW – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.
BioCardia Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioCardia (BCDAW)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.