Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Short Interest Update

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the April 15th total of 4,730,000 shares. Currently, 20.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 866,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

Shares of BMEA opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Insider Transactions at Biomea Fusion

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $5,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $113,568,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $5,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,568,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bihua Chen acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,126,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the first quarter valued at $238,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 556.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,673,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,785 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 22.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the first quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the first quarter valued at $2,791,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

