BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.03

Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and traded as low as $1.86. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 17,100 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) by 226.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

