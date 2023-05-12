BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.03

Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and traded as low as $1.86. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 17,100 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.47.
Institutional Trading of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.
See Also
