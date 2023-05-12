Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Short Interest Down 90.4% in April

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the April 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionomics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.57% of Bionomics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bionomics Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of Bionomics stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $2.50. 30,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,193. Bionomics has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $10.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Bionomics Company Profile
Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
Featured Articles
