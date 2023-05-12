Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Short Interest Up 111.3% in April

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 111.3% from the April 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Biophytis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTS traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 22,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,307. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. Biophytis has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Biophytis in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Biophytis Company Profile

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

