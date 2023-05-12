Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BITGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research lowered Biotage AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Handelsbanken raised Biotage AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Biotage AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BITGF remained flat at $12.00 during trading on Friday. Biotage AB has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73.

About Biotage AB (publ)

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

