BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $27.07 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $785.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,039,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,039,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard I. Steinhart sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $40,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $29,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,273. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.