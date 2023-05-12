Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BIR traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.52. 161,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,726. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.34 and a 52 week high of C$12.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.93.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.28). The company had revenue of C$320.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$433.50 million. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 46.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.4695009 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIR. Raymond James lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.98.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Theo Van Der Werken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$164,000.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

