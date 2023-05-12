Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Market Cap Hits $4.04 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $4.04 million and $98,361.11 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 29.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001232 BTC on popular exchanges.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

BTCST is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.19518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.32331532 USD and is down -9.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $113,460.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

