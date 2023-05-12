Bitcoin SV Price Hits $35.07 (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $675.66 million and $144.20 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $35.07 or 0.00131309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,684.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.99 or 0.00430565 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00024564 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

