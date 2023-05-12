Bitcoin Trading Down 11.6% Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $26,029.31 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $504.22 billion and approximately $17.20 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.25 or 0.00435078 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00130844 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00024114 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,371,375 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
