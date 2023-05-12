BitTorrent-New Market Cap Hits $567.36 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $567.36 million and approximately $14.26 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006971 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000258 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003505 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003178 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001012 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.0000006 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $15,736,214.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

