Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Blink Charging’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Blink Charging Stock Down 1.1 %

BLNK stock opened at $6.97 on Monday. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 3.02.

Insider Activity at Blink Charging

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 32.47% and a negative net margin of 149.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $1,552,683.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,884,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,370,720.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 396,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $3,314,933.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,525,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,091,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $1,552,683.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,884,433 shares in the company, valued at $20,370,720.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blink Charging

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 73.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blink Charging



Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

