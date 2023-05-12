Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.17% from the stock’s current price.

BE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of BE opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.85. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $37,336.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,481. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $37,336.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,481. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $176,768.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 628,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,850,052.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,461 shares of company stock valued at $6,163,328. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,121,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,860,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

