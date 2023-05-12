Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $53.41 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The business had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -10.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $85,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091 over the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 158.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

