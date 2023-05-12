B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the April 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

OTCMKTS BMRRY remained flat at $24.41 on Friday. 4,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,501. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.50.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.