BMO Capital Markets Boosts BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $98.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BILL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.50.

NYSE:BILL opened at $99.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.85.

In other BILL news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,855 shares of company stock valued at $852,013. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BILL by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BILL during the first quarter worth about $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BILL during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BILL by 20.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BILL by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

