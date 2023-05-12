BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Up 109.8% in April

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 109.8% from the April 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. 37,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,515. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $8.14.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 44.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 728,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 20,143 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

