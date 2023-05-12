BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Up 109.8% in April

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 109.8% from the April 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. 37,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,515. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $8.14.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%.
Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund (DCF)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.