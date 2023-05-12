Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Update

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the April 15th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Bolloré Stock Performance
Bolloré stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. 58,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,796. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. Bolloré has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.
About Bolloré
