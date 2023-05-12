Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Trading Down 13.6%

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 13.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06). 3,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 138,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.56 million, a P/E ratio of -68.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides analysis, insight, networking, and data for financial services and business solutions communities in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Bonhill UK, InvestmentNews, and Last Word Media.

