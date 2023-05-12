Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $3,000.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BKNG. Mizuho lifted their price target on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,749.08.

BKNG stock opened at $2,656.58 on Monday. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,731.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,592.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2,304.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 134.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Booking by 500.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

