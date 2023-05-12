Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$244.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. CIBC reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. ATB Capital increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bankshares upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$238.55.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$240.12 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$117.48 and a 1 year high of C$247.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$218.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$212.39. The company has a market cap of C$5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C($0.13). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of C$864.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$832.79 million. Research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 5.71475 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

