bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Short Interest Update

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the April 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

bpost NV/SA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPOSY remained flat at $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241. The company has a market cap of $962.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. bpost NV/SA has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $6.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded shares of bpost NV/SA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

bpost NV/SA Company Profile

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

