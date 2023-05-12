Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Trading Up 2.3%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 11,185 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 6,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Brambles Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the development of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers. The firm serves the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive, and general manufacturing industries. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, and Corporate.

