Brent Neidig Sells 2,694 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) insider Brent Neidig sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $180,390.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brent Neidig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, Brent Neidig sold 1,872 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $115,858.08.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

USNA opened at $65.36 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

