Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Short Interest Down 80.0% in April

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of BWBBP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $25.17.

Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3672 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgewater Bancshares

About Bridgewater Bancshares

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $62,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,270,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

