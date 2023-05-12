Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Short Interest Down 78.9% in April

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the April 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BHFAM opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $21.22.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.2891 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

