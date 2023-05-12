Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Lowered to $42.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $46.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

BHF stock opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

