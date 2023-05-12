Brokerages Set Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) PT at C$37.56

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.28.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on H shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Hydro One Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE:H opened at C$39.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$38.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.89. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$30.87 and a 52 week high of C$40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.24.

Hydro One Increases Dividend

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.7550291 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.296 per share. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

