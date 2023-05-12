Brokerages Set Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) PT at C$37.56

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:HGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.28.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on H shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Hydro One Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE:H opened at C$39.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$38.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.89. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$30.87 and a 52 week high of C$40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.24.

Hydro One (TSE:HGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.7550291 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydro One Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.296 per share. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Articles

