Brokerages Set Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Price Target at $140.00

Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.00.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Lancaster Colony Stock Down 0.6 %
Lancaster Colony stock opened at $212.94 on Friday. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $116.85 and a 52 week high of $220.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.45.
Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 103.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.
About Lancaster Colony
Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.
