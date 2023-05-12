Brokerages Set Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Price Target at $140.00

Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 0.6 %

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $212.94 on Friday. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $116.85 and a 52 week high of $220.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.45.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.11). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 103.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

