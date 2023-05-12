Brokers Issue Forecasts for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.77) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on XENE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

XENE opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.41. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $43.57.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $711,199.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

